Myles Garrett arrives in style, wearing dinosaur suit

Move over, Joe Burrow.

Myles Garrett is giving the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback a run for the money when it comes to a passion for fashion in the Buckeye State.

The elite defensive lineman arrived for Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wearing a white suit that had dinosaurs all over it.

Wonder if Garrett was trying to insinuate that the Browns are playing a quarterback whose age makes him a dinosaur … Tom Brady.

