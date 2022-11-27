Myles Garrett arrives in style, wearing dinosaur suit
Move over, Joe Burrow.
Myles Garrett is giving the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback a run for the money when it comes to a passion for fashion in the Buckeye State.
The elite defensive lineman arrived for Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wearing a white suit that had dinosaurs all over it.
Wonder if Garrett was trying to insinuate that the Browns are playing a quarterback whose age makes him a dinosaur … Tom Brady.
.@Flash_Garrett REALLY loves dinosaurs. 🦖
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022