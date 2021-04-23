Myles Garrett will announce the Browns’ Day 2 picks in the 2021 NFL draft

Myles Garrett didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called in the 2017 NFL draft. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns.

In 2021, he’ll be the one welcoming his new teammates to Cleveland.

Garrett will announce the Browns draft picks on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft next Friday night in person in Cleveland. The NFL announced the representatives from each team who will take to the podium and announce the selections in the second and third rounds live from the stage in Cleveland.

Garrett is the most notable name of the active players. Several Hall of Famers, including former Browns standout Joe DeLamielleure, will take to the stage to announce the picks. Two Cleveland-area natives, Orlando Pace and Mike Golic, will also participate, representing the Rams and Eagles, respectively.

The full list, via the NFL’s press release:

Kevin Stefanski hints the Browns not obsessed with selecting need in the draft

