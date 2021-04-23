Myles Garrett will announce the Browns’ Day 2 picks in the 2021 NFL draft

BGR

When Netflix announced its most recent earnings on April 20th, the company's share price sunk like a rock and the reason was simple: Netflix's subscriber growth has slowed substantially. As recently as a year or two ago, plenty of people found it laughable that all the upcoming streaming competition could actually put a dent in mighty Netflix's business. Now, however, we're seeing that the naysayers were wrong. Net streaming services like HBO Max, Peacock, and more are absolutely impacting Netflix's business, but there's also another troubling trend taking shape right now. Netflix's original movies and shows, which are the prime attraction for the streaming service, have been seriously lackluster of late. Are things looking any better now that the Netflix May 2021 release schedule is out? Let's take a look. The first quarter of the year was pretty scarce as far as new high-profile Netflix originals are concerned. Things improved a bit in April with a few big releases that didn't disappoint, and now we have Shadow & Bone to look forward to on Friday, April 23rd. It's a very promising new fantasy series based on best-selling books, so it has all the potential in the world. We really hope Netflix doesn't drop the ball with this one. Turning now to Netflix's May release schedule, there are actually several big releases on the docket that could help Netflix get back on track. New seasons of popular series like Master of None, Ragnarok, Castlevania, Lucifer, and Who Killed Sara? are all set to debut over the course of the month in May 2021. On top of that, the new superhero series Jupiter's Legacy is set to premiere on May 7th. Some people think it could be good enough to give Netflix its own big superhero franchise like the Avengers, but that's a tall order, to say the least. Zack Snyder's new movie Army of the Dead is also set to hit Netflix on May 21st, and it should generate some serious buzz. Wondering what else Netflix has in store for us in May? Check out the full calendar of Netflix original movies and series down below. Streaming May 4th Selena: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Trash Truck: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Streaming May 5th The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Streaming May 7th Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇹🇭 Jupiter's Legacy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Milestone -- NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 Monster -- NETFLIX FILM Streaming May 8th Mine -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 Streaming May 11th Money, Explained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Streaming May 12th Dance of the Forty One -- NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽 Oxygen -- NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷 The Upshaws -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Streaming May 13th Castlevania: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ANIME Streaming May 14th Ferry -- NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇪 Haunted: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL I Am All Girls -- NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦 Jungle Beat: The Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Move to Heaven -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 The Strange House -- NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇹 The Woman in the Window -- NETFLIX FILM Streaming May 18th Sardar Ka Grandson -- NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 Streaming May 19th Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽 Streaming May 20th Special: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Streaming May 21st Army of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Neighbor: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸 Streaming May 26th Baggio: The Divine Ponytail -- NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹 High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America -- NETFLIX FILM Nail Bomber: Manhunt -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧 Streaming May 27th Black Space -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Blue Miracle -- NETFLIX FILM Eden -- NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵 Soy Rada: Serendipity -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇦🇷 Streaming May 28th Dog Gone Trouble -- NETFLIX FAMILY Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Kominsky Method: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Streaming May 31st The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇫🇷 Release Date TBD AlRawabi School for Girls -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇯🇴 HALSTON -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Mad for Each Other -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Master of None -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Racket Boys -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 Ragnarok: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇳🇴