Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper among Browns out of practice Tuesday

The Browns were missing a few big names at practice on Tuesday.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and tight end David Njoku were among the players who were not on the field as the team worked to get ready for Saturday's game against the Texans. None of the players played in Week 18, although the Browns had nothing to play for and no reason to push any players on the field.

Garrett was listed as having a personal issue in addition to shoulder and hamstring issues while Njoku is listed as resting and having a knee injury. Cooper also missed Week 17 with a heel injury.

Guard Joel Bitonio (rest, oblique, knee), kicker Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), cornerback Greg Newsome (knee), running back Pierre Strong (back), safety Juan Thornhill (calf), and wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion) were also out of practice. Cornerback Mike Ford (calf), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (knee), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral, groin), and center Ethan Pocic (shoulder, stinger) were limited participants.

Quarterback Joe Flacco also landed on the report with a calf injury, but he was a full participant.