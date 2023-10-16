Myles Burkett, Nick Evers set to vie for Wisconsin's No 2 QB spot

MADISON – The No. 1 question regarding Wisconsin’s quarterback depth was answered Monday.

Braedyn Locke is taking over at quarterback with starter Tanner Mordecai sidelined indefinitely because of a broken right hand.

The answer to the No. 2 question is to be determined.

If Locke struggles or needs a play or two off for any reason when UW plays Illinois Saturday in Champaign, who will take over the offense?

UW coach Luke Fickell said Monday the staff plans to evaluate redshirt freshmen Myles Burkett and Nick Evers in practice.

“We’ll see who this week really kind of picks up the slack a little bit and gets opportunities to go in there with the second group,” he said, “whether that is against the (No. 1 defense) or if that is in some of the scout work stuff.

“There are some differences in what they can do and are most comfortable doing.”

Burkett, a graduate of Franklin High School, played in two games last season. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 84 yards.

Evers attempted one pass in the only game he played last season at Oklahoma before transferring to UW.

Burkett during spring practice and camp appeared to be the better passer; Evers was a much more explosive runner.

“It will be who can take care of the football,” Fickell continued regarding the staff’s evaluation plan for the week. “And we do enough with ones-on-ones and twos-on-twos, just to make sure we’re continuing to play at the speed of the game…

“You get to see who understands some things, who can take care of the football and who can not put yourself in a difficult or a worse situation than you’re already in.

“When it comes down to making a decision, it is going to be: Who is going to give us the best opportunity to manage what it is that we need to do?"

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Myles Burkett, Nick Evers to vie for UW's No. 2 quarterback job