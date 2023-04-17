Myles Bryant signs restricted free agent tender

Defensive back Myles Bryant is officially back with the Patriots in 2023.

Bryant signed his restricted free agent tender on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Bryant was tendered at the right of first refusal level last month. He will earn $2.627 million on a one-year deal with New England for the coming season.

Bryant has emerged as a key member of New England’s defense. He appeared in all 17 games with six starts last season. He was on the field for 61 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps and 22 percent of special teams snaps.

Bryant also returned 10 punts, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt in 2022.

He ended last season with 70 total tackles, six passes defensed, a fumble recovery, and an interception. Bryant has picked off one pass in each of his first three seasons, appearing in 38 games with eight starts.

