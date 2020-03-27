Myles Bryant breakdown: Huskies DB has 'fast and physical' on his mind at all times

Washington defensive back Myles Bryant discusses how the Huskies play smart football, and how that allows them to bring their speed an physicality to the forefront. The senior corner may be small in stature, but his impact on the field belies his size. Bryant, who started as a walk-on at Washington, blossomed into an All-Pac-12 second team member in his junior and senior years on Montlake. He'll attempt to prove doubters wrong again at the NFL level as he prepares to find out where his future takes him.

