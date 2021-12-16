Myles Brennan announces he will return to LSU for his final season

With the LSU Tigers looking at quarterback options for the Texas Bowl and beyond, the team received some good news on Thursday.

Senior quarterback Myles Brennan announced on his Twitter account that he will return to the Tigers and remove his name from the transfer portal. Brennan announced his intentions to transfer from LSU on Nov. 1 but just six weeks later that decision has changed.

Brennan missed the entire 2021 regular season after needing surgery on his non-throwing arm after an injury prior to the opening of fall camp. It remains to be seen if he could potentially play in the bowl game. Previously Ed Orgeron stated that he wouldn’t be available this year prior to his announcement of entering the transfer portal.

Interim head coach Brad Davis stated that they were looking at an NCAA waiver to allow Garrett Nussmeier to play in the bowl game and keep his redshirt status. If Brennan is available for the Texas Bowl, the waiver likely wouldn’t be needed. This will be a situation that LSU Wire will continue to monitor.

In 2022, Brennan will be entering his sixth season with the Tigers. In 2018 he appeared in just one game as the backup for starting quarterback Joe Burrow. The Mississippi native would start three games last year before an injury ended his campaign. With the extra year of eligibility, Brennan can return for a sixth season with LSU.

Brennan will lead the quarterback room that has redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and incoming freshman Walker Howard. During his career with the Tigers, he has thrown for 1,712 yards (1,112 in 2020), 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Having the experienced gunslinger return helps with the depth at quarterback. Prior to his announcement, the Tigers were set to only have two scholarship players at the position with zero combined starts between them.

