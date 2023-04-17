Myles Adams, Michael Jackson, Jon Rhattigan sign exclusive rights tenders

The Seahawks have three exclusive rights free agents back in the fold. Defensive lineman Myles Adams, cornerback Michael Jackson and linebacker Jon Rhattigan signed their tender offer Monday.

Jackson, 26, appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks last season. He totaled 75 tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one interception and 12 passes defensed.

Rhattigan, 24, played in five games last season, seeing action on 96 special teams snaps. He made five tackles.

Adams, 25, appeared in 10 games in 2022. He had 16 tackles and a pass defensed in 190 defensive snaps.

Earlier in the day, the Seahawks announced they waived five players from their offseason roster.

