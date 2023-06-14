What Mylan Graham wants Ohio State football's wide receiver room to look like in 2024

Mylan Graham is no longer under the radar.

Last June, the 2024 wide receiver camped at Ohio State before Brian Hartline handed him his first college football offer. A year later, Graham is a Buckeye commit and Ohio State’s second five-star receiver in the class, preparing for his senior year as the No. 18 player and No. 6 wide receiver in the country.

“I was an under-the-radar type of guy who really had no type of looks. Just trying to prove to everybody that I can play ball,” Graham said. “Now, it’s completely different. Now, everybody knows I can play. I’m just trying to work and trying to get better.”

As an Ohio State commit, Graham, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver from New Haven Indiana, still has responsibilities, saying he’s working to try and secure commitments from cornerbacks Aaron Scott and Bryce West, safety Reggie Powers and offensive tackle Brandon Baker.

But when it comes to recruiting his own room, trying to round out the class with Jeremiah McClellan and Elijah Moore to join him and Jeremiah Smith, Graham’s pitch starts with Hartline.

“The more I work with him, the more I understood that it was the best decision for me possible,” Graham said. “I know the more I work with him, the better player I will be.”

Graham also knows how important a room with him, Smith, McClellan and Moore would be. For him, it's all about versatility.

While Graham would fill the “Garrett Wilson” role, playing both inside and outside with “freakish” athleticism and hands, he said he sees McClellan in the slot with Smith and Moore on the outside.

“It’s way harder for a defense to guard,” Graham said. “I mean when you have guys like that who can flip (positions)... and then you have two outside guys and a solidified slot, it just makes it way more complicated and difficult for a defense to guard.”

Through the 2023 season, Graham said he plans to watch what Hartline has Julian Fleming doing as the offense’s Z receiver, while also seeing what Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate can do both on the inside and outside.

As the only two receivers currently in the 2024 class, Graham said he and Smith have begun to bond before they officially join Ohio State’s roster. And while Smith has officially visited both Georgia and Florida before his official visit with Ohio State, Graham said he’s “pretty confident” that his fellow five-star receiver is locked in and “not flipping.”

Graham knows what Ohio State has in Hartline, a coach that he’s developed a “great bond” with and who continues to pour into him as he prepares to take the next step into college football.

“Guys like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it just feels great to be picked, to know I can be up there with those guys who have great names, all first-round picks,” Graham said.

