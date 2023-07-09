Mylachi Williams is latest four-star commitment for Penn State

After losing out on one of their top defensive lineman prospects to Stanford on Saturday, Penn State was able to land a four-star prospect of their own Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from Mylachi Williams who plays his high school football in the Philadelphia area.

It was a quick turnaround for James Franklin and his staff who continue to add defensive lineman in the class of 2024 under first year defensive line coach Deion Barnes. There are now three commits on the defensive line for Penn State after Williams’ announcement Saturday.

On3’s industry rankings have Williams rated as the 24th best edge rusher in the class and the number seven overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

It’s a big get for Penn State, considering he is a highly rated instate prospect. The Nittany Lions now have four of the top seven Pennsylvania prospects in the class of 2024 committed to them, including the top three overall players.

The best in PA stay in PA!!!🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/Yy8Exmkp12 — Mylachi Williams (@24MylachiW) July 9, 2023

Williams is a 6’3 210 pound edge rusher who has wreaked havoc in the backfield with both sacks and tackles for loss.

Penn State was always high on the list of Williams.

After his first visit in January, he said, “An offer from Penn State means everything. I always watched them growing up and especially with Penn State being close to home is great.”

Penn State currently has 22 commitments in the class of 2024. They are ranked as the seventh overall class by 247Sports. They trail only Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten.

