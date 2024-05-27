Mykel Williams poised to have breakout season for Georgia

Coming off of a year in which he struggled to meet the expectations of the UGA fanbase, Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Mykel Williams may be ready to live up to them this year. A frequent entry in preseason all-conference teams and early NFL draft projections, Williams is expected to be the leader of this Bulldogs front seven and the next in line of first-round Georgia defenders.

After moving around along the defensive line a season ago, Williams is expected to fully spend his time at the edge rusher role, helping Georgia with their lack of depth at that position following multiple departures from the program this season, including that of Marvin Jones Jr. to Florida State. Senior Chaz Chamblis and freshman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye are the main contenders to provide depth within that room this upcoming season.

At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Williams has an ideal frame for a pass rusher. He has compiled 4.5 sacks in both of his first two seasons but saw much more playing time a year ago. He addressed this, as he told DawgNation’s Connor Riley, “For me honestly, it was below the standard. But I have an offseason this upcoming year and I’m ready to get some work in.”

Kirby Smart has produced a long line of first round edge rushers, and if this position change and his offseason pass rush work pays off, Williams will be in line to end up near the top of that group.

