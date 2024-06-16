Mykel Williams holds inaugural youth Football camp

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Mykel Williams is not only a top NCAA Football player, but also a Columbus native. Throughout his time in college, with the Georgia Bulldogs, he has won two National Championships and has established himself as one of the top defensive players in the country.

Williams took time on Saturday with youth throughout the Fountain City as he held the inaugural ‘Mykel Williams Youth Football Camp’ at Odis Spencer Stadium. Kids of all ages attended the event, and for Williams it’s all about the blessing of being able to give back.

You can see WRBL’s coverage of the event in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.