Myisha Hines-Allen with an And One vs. Dallas Wings

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in a joint practice with the New York Jets last week. The move ends the season for Funchess, who hasn't played a regular-season game since September 2019. Funchess caught a total of 21 touchdown passes over his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft.