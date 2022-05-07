Myisha Hines-Allen with an And One vs. Indiana Fever

The Telegraph

Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood have been accused of “spitting on their home Tour” as the split in golf’s burgeoning civil war continues to widen to unprecedented levels. There may be almost 4,000 miles between Birmingham and Washington DC, but it is fair to say those cities have been united in the fact the Saudi saga has overshadowed both the British Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship, this week’s events on the European Tour and PGA Tour.