Myisha Hines-Allen with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Indiana Fever

Myisha Hines-Allen (Washington Mystics) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Indiana Fever, 05/06/2022
The Houston Texans will travel the 14th-shortest cumulative distance for road games in 2022.
The 33-year-old looked "absolutely gorgeous" during her getaway to The Bahamas.
At a time when Antonio Brown’s popularity among football fans is at an all-time low, he recently said some things that will endear him to one specific portion of the NFL fan base. Appearing on the Cigar Talk podcast, Brown ripped quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The topic came up as the host lamented the fact that [more]
As biographer Alan Shipnuck writes, Barkley is one of the few people in the inner circles of both Phil and Tiger.
The Browns and Baker Mayfield may eventually need each other in 2022. Someone may be trying to blow things up before it ever gets to that point. A new article from Jake Trotter of ESPN.com throws more bituminous on the burn pile in Cleveland, highlighting how and why player and team got to the point [more]
Here’s how Mattea Roach’s wining streak ended on “Jeopardy!”
The Patriots have been mostly criticized for their decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it appears they made at least one wise move over the weekend.
Despite dealing with injury, Carlos Alcaraz took down his idol Rafael Nadal in the Madrid Open quarterfinals Friday.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green fired back at Chris Russo after saying that America was tired of Green and for him to "shut up and play."
Umpire Dan Bellino apologized on Friday for an altercation earlier in the week that led to left-hander Madison Bumgarner’s ejection.
Rickie Fowler recorded ShotLink's longest-recorded bogey or worse during Round 1 of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
The longtime NBA player has shined in his rookie year as a basketball analyst, but his viral takedown of Chris Russo this week on ESPN’s First Take showed what makes him special JJ Redick, right, has blossomed in his post-playing career as an NBA pundit. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images JJ Redick’s emergence as a rising star for ESPN since joining the network as a basketball analyst in October has been one of the more notable stories in US sports media over the past year. The 37-year-old
Don't leave out the favorite Kentucky Derby horse, but here are four horses that should be a part of every superfecta wager.
It’s been a long time coming, but Charles Barkley’s golf swing is no longer the nightmare fuel that it once was.
Nearly every team that needed help at quarterback going into the 2022 NFL draft wound up getting one.
Joel Embiid made his return and the Sixers got a win they desperately needed Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, earning a 99-79 Game 3 victory over the Heat. By Noah Levick
The weather this weekend will make for an interesting betting experience at Churchill Downs. Handicapper Ed DeRosa beaks down his picks for Derby Day.
These pitches have been absolutely devastating in the first month of baseball.
People in the Lakers organization had internal discussions to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Nets, reports SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley.
Lewis Hamilton backed down from a sensational threat to skip this weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix over the FIA's new ban on jewellery on Friday after motorsports' governing body granted him a two-race exemption to remove certain items.