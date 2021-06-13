Myisha Hines-Allen with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream
Who are the Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL draft class members who have yet to sign?
Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the flyweight championship bout between Deveison Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno from Saturday's event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Moreno took the belt in this immediate rematch. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 263 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno earns an extra $50,000 for finishing Deiveson Figueiredo
Kyler Murray didn't need many words to explain.
Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday.
Le'Veon Bell apparently did not enjoy his brief tenure with the Chiefs. Bell, who signed with the Chiefs in Week Six last year, played sparingly for them during the regular season and didn’t play at all in the Super Bowl, wrote in an Instagram comment that he will never play for Chiefs head coach Andy [more]
Details for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott won last year's All-Star Race at Bristol.
Ranking the top 5 returning quarterbacks in college football entering the 2021 season.
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.
If it is tough enough to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros, it is equally challenging to come back two days later and score another victory against an inspired opponent – which is what Novak Djokovic had to do in Paris on Sunday. But Djokovic, as the sporting world knows, is a man with no limits. He just keeps pushing on, playing more and more perfect tennis, until the job is done. The world No 1 lost the opening two sets of the French Open final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the freakishly talented G
Higgo won his second start on Tour.
Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper may be a star on the football field, but he's also a master at chess. He recently took on Micah...
Despite dropping the first two sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, top-seeded Novak Djokovic rallied to win his 19th career Grand Slam.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield put on a show during the charity softball event. Videos of his big moments included in the post.
X-rays on Nets guard Kyrie Irving's sprained right ankle came back negative after he left Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Bucks.
Phil Mickelson wanted Barkley to drive two hours last Thanksgiving for a practice round ahead of The Match III.
Novak Djokovic says he’s grateful to a young boy who offered vocal support and advice throughout the French Open final. Moments after Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets, he gave his racket to the youngster in the stands, who jumped up and down in excitement at the gesture. Djokovic says the boy shouted encouragement even when he faced a two-set deficit, and even had coaching tips.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo played his best game of the series with 34 points, and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving sprained his ankle.
What should come next for Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz after UFC 263? There are options on the table for both.