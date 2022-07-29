Myisha Hines-Allen with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Myisha Hines-Allen (Washington Mystics) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 07/28/2022
The Saudi connections to 9/11 are lurking in the bunkers, fairways and greens of Trump National for the LIV Golf event in Bedminster.
The Pentagon is struggling to control costs associated with sustaining its weapons systems. For the Lockheed Martin-made F-35 jet, sustainment costs are on track to become so expensive that the Air Force will either have to cut its planned buy or flying hours, the the Government Accountability Office found.
Josh McDaniels appears to be setting the tone very early in his tenure as Raiders head coach.
Charles Barkley believes a couple of teams could give the Warriors trouble in the Western Conference, but one stands out above the rest.
Here’s more on the special helmet coverings being worn by some Chiefs players.
Where will the Big Ten go next for expansion?
Osweiler wasn't in Cleveland for long but his trade to the Browns remains one of the NFL's most memorable deals
“I just want to be at a place where I can trust the coach and he trusts in my ability,” Cayden Boozer said. “It’s not a lock for Duke. I’m open to anything.” Duke, Michigan, Miami and Florida State have offered scholarships to the twins.
Jimmy Butler goes for a new, eye-opening hairstyle this summer.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is struggling early at Steelers' camp, according to reports.
Charles Barkley explained why he believes the Warriors are set up for success for "a long long time."
How much is it worth for a team to swing a trade now with the 49ers to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn't help but bury ESPN's Max Kellerman on the sixth anniversary of his infamous "fall off a cliff" take.
Colin Cowherd would like to see Warriors guard Jordan Poole eventually get paid in free agency.
If this is who he was talking about, it would be HUGE for #Michigan this fall! #GoBlue
He and his wife, Lacey, like to eat at The Henry hotel, but their latest trip to the restaurant could’ve ended with an arrest.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists in the coach/contributor and seniors categories for the Class of 2023.
The 49ers have a Jimmy Garoppolo quandary.
Top trade candidates this year include pitchers Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, catcher Willson Contreras and first baseman Josh Bell.
He said "that's embarrassing," after his tee shot on par-3 hole No. 11 at the Detroit Golf Club on Thursday.