Myers wins Athlete of the Week

BISMARCK (WCIA) — Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin softball player Ella Myers is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior had a three game stretch she’ll never forget, going 11-for-12 at the plate in three straight days. That included a grand slam the first day, a homer and triple the second day and a three home run game the third day. In all, she recorded 18 RBI in three days. For the season, the Danville Area Community College signee is hitting a team high .603 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI.

“I have a really strong support system behind me, I think that’s what helps,” Myers said. “They don’t pressure me to go up and get a hit. Coach Andrews and Coach Lexi are both really good at allowing me to do my thing and when I succeed they’re right there behind me to support me.”

Myers is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next athlete of the week, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out the short nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.