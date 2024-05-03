Myers Park High School hires S.C. state champion as its new head boys’ basketball coach

Myers Park High School has found its new head boys’ basketball coach.

The Mustangs have hired Andrew Glover to replace Scott Taylor as the coach at the southeast Charlotte school. Glover has coached in South Carolina for the past four seasons.

Taylor resigned last month to take a job at a new private school, Ambassador Christian, opening in the Lake Norman area. Taylor coached eight seasons at Myers Park and led the Mustangs to top 20 national rankings in each of the past two seasons.

Taylor’s 2022-23 team won the school’s first NCHSAA 4A state boys’ basketball state championship and also won its first Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 banner as the top team in the newspaper’s coverage area.

This season, Myers Park was ranked as high as No. 4 nationally before losing to eventual 4A state and Observer Sweet 16 champion North Mecklenburg. Taylor was 55-7 the past two seasons and 145-62 overall.

Glover, then 24 years old, was hired as head coach at Charleston’s Lucy Beckham, a $100 million high school that opened in 2020. That was just six years after Glover played on a state championship basketball team at Wando High in nearby Mount Pleasant, S.C.

After high school, Glover played three seasons of college basketball at Hargrave Military Academy, USC Aiken and Spartanburg Methodist. Before he was hired at Lucy Beckham, Glover was an assistant at S.C. power Gray Collegiate in Columbia for two years and also coached travel basketball in 2017.

Lucy Beckham was 1-11 in Glover’s first season in 2020-21, but has had three straight winning seasons since, going 16-9, 18-10 and 17-11. Last season’s team finished ranked among the top 20 S.C. 4A teams according to MaxPreps.