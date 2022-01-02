Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt was carted off with a gruesome lower leg injury. The Titans quickly ruled him out.

With 6:13 remaining until halftime, Pruitt was blocking for D'Onta Foreman when he was injured. Teammates immediately turned away and signaled for the team’s medical staff.

Medical personnel placed an air cast on his right foot before transporting him to the training room.

The Titans lead the Dolphins 17-3 with Geoff Swaim scoring on a 1-yard touchdown pass and Foreman running for a 21-yard touchdown.

Forman has 12 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Tannehill, who is playing his former team, has completed 7 of 11 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

MyCole Pruitt placed in air cast, carted off originally appeared on Pro Football Talk