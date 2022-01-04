Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt was carted off the field on Sunday with an aircast on his right leg and head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed on Monday that Pruitt is looking at a long absence from the field.

Vrabel told reporters on Monday that Pruitt is going to miss an “extended period of time” due to the ankle injury.

“Was able to talk to him last night,” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “It’s disappointing. Sad to watch guys that put a lot into it. Tough to see anybody get injured.”

Pruitt appeared in all 16 games the Titans have played and started nine of them. He had 14 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns in his fourth season with Tennessee.

Geoff Swaim and Anthony Firkser are the other tight ends on the active roster for the Titans. They’ll likely make a move to add to that group ahead of the postseason.

MyCole Pruitt out for “extended period” with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk