Mychal Thompson predicts Warriors-Lakers Western Conference finals

In case you hadn't heard, the Western Conference is going to be stacked this season.

The NBA offseason saw the league shook up like a snow globe as various All-Star talents scattered themselves to new homes across The Association. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George landed on the Clippers, Anthony Davis joined LeBron James on the Lakers and the Warriors added D'Angelo Russell while losing Kevin Durant. All told, there are between 10-12 Western Conference teams who will be vying for eight playoff spots with no clear favorite.

The five-time defending conference champion Warriors will have their work cut out for them. Klay Thompson will be out until at least February as he recovers from a torn ACL. That leaves Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Russell to keep the ship from sinking with the rest of the Western Conference wolves pounding at the gates to rip the kings off their conference throne.

Indeed, some believe the Dubs' chances of making a deep playoff run again are slim to none. But not Mychal Thompson.

Thompson, the former Lakers great and current color commentator, gave his picks for the Western Conference finals and he's got a healthy Warriors team facing James, Davis and the Lakers for the right to head to the NBA Finals.

All right, sign me up.

There will be no shortage of fireworks in the Western Conference, but the Warriors and Lakers being the last two standing would be fitting.

