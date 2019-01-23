Mychal Thompson: Klay has 'no reason to leave' Warriors in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

A night after watching his son torch the Lakers for 44 points and 10 3-pointers, Mychal Thompson reiterated his stance: Klay isn't going anywhere.

Appearing on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday, Mychal was asked how he expects the contract talks to go between Klay and the Warriors this summer.

"It's not up to Klay," Mychal told hosts Greg Papa and Bonta Hill. "If the Warriors want him, July 1, 12:01 a.m. [GM] Bob Myers, [owner] Joe Lacob, [owner] Peter Guber, [assistant GM] Kirk Lacob, they should be on the phone with Klay or knocking on his door, 'Here's the paper, sign up, son.'"

Klay is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season concludes. He's in the final year of a four-year, $68.9 million contract.

"It's up to them," Mychal continued. "Klay is not looking to leave. He loves playing in the Bay Area. He loves playing for Warriors fans. He loves playing for the Warriors. Klay has said it himself. He's in a situation that every player looks to be in, so why would he want to leave?"

Rumors have swirled that Klay might head home to Los Angeles and team up with LeBron James on the Lakers. Mychal poured cold water on the idea of Klay leaving his current teammates.

"He's in a perfect situation," Mychal said. "He's playing with the perfect partner right now in Steph Curry. You aren't going to find a better partner than that to play with, and to be successful with. And Kevin Durant, Draymond [Green], the whole crew up there. He loves being around Andre [Iguodala] and Shaun Livingston.

"And, like I said, people think I'm exaggerating, he is in the perfect situation. You can't ask for anything better than what the Warriors have now and going forward. So, there's no reason to leave."

This isn't the first time Mychal has addressed his son's future with the Warriors. As recently as Dec. 20, the former Lakers star said Klay wasn't likely to leave Golden State.

In 47 games this season, Klay is averaging 22.1 points while grabbing a career-high 4.1 rebounds.

Warriors fans everywhere are hoping Klay is listening to his dad.