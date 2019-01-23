How Mychal Thompson handled watching Klay score 44 points vs. Lakers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Mychal Thompson was in a tough spot on Monday night.

His son, Klay, went off for 44 points and 10 3-pointers in the Warriors' 130-111 win over the Lakers.

Mychal just happens to be one of the Lakers radio broadcasters for 710 ESPNLA and had a front-row seat to Klay's insane night.

So how did Mychal handle calling the game while his son was putting on a show against the team he played for and now works for?

"Well, I handle it just like any other player, whether it's Steph [Curry] or [Damian] Lillard or if it's Paul George," Mychal said on Tuesday on 95.7 The Game. 'When they get into a zone, I just keep it simple and say they just gotta get to Klay or whichever player is hot and make sure you try to deny him the ball or try to get him off of his rhythm. Or I say, if a certain player is hot like Klay was last night, the team should continue to milk that player until he cools off.

"So, I just analyze it that way, whether it's Klay or any other player out there shooting the ball that well. Everybody knows he's my son and I pull for him, so I don't have to emphasize that. I just keep it straight, strictly business. If a guy is that hot, Klay or any player. Kyrie Irving, no matter who it is, you gotta find a way to keep giving him the ball, or if you're defending him, do something to get him out of his rhythm."

There have been rumors that Klay might be interested in joining the Lakers when he becomes a free agent this summer. That would make things easy on Mychal. But the former Lakers star has been quick to shoot down the idea that Klay would leave the Warriors and did so again on Tuesday.

"People think I'm exaggerating, he is in the perfect situation." Mychal said on 95.7 The Game. "You can't ask for anything better than what the Warriors have now and going forward. So, there's no reason to leave."