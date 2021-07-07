Mychal Thompson explains key for Warriors becoming title contender again

Klay's dad explains key for Dubs becoming title contender again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In order for the Warriors to become legitimate title contenders next season, they need Klay Thompson to be Klay Thompson again.

That is crystal clear and obvious.

But after that, Klay's father Mychal believes the most important variable involves the No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 draft.

"I love the position the Warriors are in," Mychal said Tuesday on KNBR's "Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks" show. "They have two valuable picks [No. 7 and No. 14]. This is a really good draft. They can draft someone who is ready made to contribute right away.

"[But] the key for the Warriors is James Wiseman. Can Wiseman elevate to the level of Deandre Ayton? And he's very capable because this young boy can play. He's got a lot of skills [and] a lot of talent.

"So if you can see him develop to become DeAndre Ayton, the Warriors are in business to contend for a title next year."

Ayton -- the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 -- made tremendous strides this season, and has been even better in the playoffs.

The 22-year-old registered 22 points and 19 rebounds in the Phoenix Suns' Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

If we assume the Warriors do not trade Wiseman this summer, they would be thrilled if their 20-year-old center follows in Ayton's footsteps.

But that will be a tall task considering Wiseman will not have a normal offseason as he continues to rehab from surgery on his right meniscus.

Yet the 7-footer without question could significantly grow in a Warriors uniform and be a vital part of the rotation in 2021-22.

