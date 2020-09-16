Mychal Thompson disagrees with Magic Johnson take on Bam Adebayo block

Klay's dad disagrees with Magic's bold claim on Adebayo block originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bam Adebayo delivered a jaw-dropping, sensational, "you-had-to-see-to-believe" block in the closing seconds of the Miami Heat's win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

And shortly after the Heat held on to capture Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, NBA legend Magic Johnson issued a bold statement on Twitter.

Klay Thompson's father, Mychal, offered his perspective late Tuesday night.

No Magic...How soon u fget...Bams block ISNT the best block in NBA playoff histry...U obviously fgot about Brons run down block on Iguadola IN THE FINALS...THAT was waaaay BIGGER...Better...I’m STILL not over that block...Changed the game...Changed Histry — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) September 16, 2020

Mychal of course is referring to LeBron James' chase-down block on Andre Iguodala with the score tied and about 1:50 remaining in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

So even though the Warriors responded by winning back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018, Mychal still is not over LeBron's iconic play?

We aren't going to speculate much, but we will ask: Does this mean Klay Thompson's father would have preferred the Warriors to win the 2016 title and consequently not land Kevin Durant in free agency?

It certainly makes you wonder what his true feelings are.

No further questions your honor.

Actually, let's close this by leaving Warriors fans with video of a happy memory:

ANDRE IGUODALA GETS HIS REVENGE ON LEBRON!



CLUTCH BLOCK IN THE CORNER! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/siUtrwXnhx — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 8, 2017

Much better, right?

