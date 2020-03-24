For eight seasons, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry have terrorized the NBA, unleashing a flurry of 3-pointers on their opponents while leading the Warriors to three NBA titles and five straight NBA Finals appearances.

The Splash Brothers have become one of the NBA"s iconic duos. Curry and Thompson have grown into champions and legends together in the Bay Area, and the love between them is as real as it gets.

"Klay loves playing with Steph, he respects him so much," Klay's father Mychal Thompson said on Dell and Sonya Curry's podcast, "Raising Fame." "He talks about him all the time and how hard he works, how dedicated he is to the game and to his family. He has said it to me in private that he loves playing with Steph and he wants to retire as a Warrior after another 10 years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He wants to go into the Hall of Fame along with Steph. That's how close he feels to him and how honored he is to play with him. They have formed a special bond. That's why I told him, I said, 'Even though you're going to probably miss this year, you and Steph will still have eight years together as long as you take care of your bodies.' "

Thompson and Curry's reign over the NBA was put on pause this season, as Thompson missed the entire campaign as he rehabbed from the torn ACL he sustained in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Curry, meanwhile, broke his non-shooting hand in the fourth game of the season and returned to play one game in March before the NBA suspended its season due to the coronavirus.

[RELATED: What no 2020 Olympics means for Steph, Klay, Team USA]

Missing the entire season "crushed" Thompson, who wanted nothing more than to help the new-look Warriors on the court.

The five-time NBA All-Star has promised the Warriors' dynasty isn't over. As long as he and Curry are healthy, it's hard to argue with the Splash Brothers returning to the top of the NBA hierarchy.

Mychal Thompson describes how real love is between Klay, Steph Curry originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area