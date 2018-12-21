Mychal Thompson confident Klay, Kevin Durant will stay with Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Klay Thompson has said over and over and over again that he wants to stay with the Warriors his whole career.

Could anything possibly get him to change his mind when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in July?

"No, I don't see it," Klay's father, Mychal, said Thursday night on KNBR 680. "As long as Joe Lacob and Peter Guber and the Warriors organization wants him there -- and the coaching staff and the fan base -- as long as he's wanted, there's no reason to leave."

So Kevin Durant's decision won't have any impact on what Klay does?

"Listen. They're all gonna stay. Ain't nobody going nowhere, man," Mychal answered. "They got something special and unique up there. There's no reason to break that up. Those guys are special. And if they listen to me -- if they keep them together for another five or seven or eight years -- let 'em all retire as Warriors.

"That's what my advice would be."

Does Mychal know something we don't?

Also, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft repeated his belief that the Lakers will face the Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

The Christmas Day matchup at Oracle Arena should be a lot of fun ...

Steve Kerr just said on 95.7 The Game that the Warriors will give JaVale McGee his 2018 championship ring prior to the game vs the Lakers on Christmas Day. Andre Iguodala will present the ring to JaVale — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 21, 2018

