Mychal Thompson's accurate Timberwolves burn for Warriors latest title

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been the butt of many jokes ever since the Warriors won their latest title. Even Draymond Green took a veiled shot at them during the playoffs.

Unfortunately, it’s easy to see why. The Wolves passed on Steph Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft. Twice. Then years later, they were on the wrong end of an extremely lopsided trade that gave the Warriors Andrew Wiggins, arguably the second-most important player in the 2022 NBA Finals other than Steph Curry, and Jonathan Kuminga, a player who could be a future star in this league.

So Mychal Thompson, Klay Thompson’s father and former NBA player, couldn’t resist.

It’s 100 percent accurate.

Back in 2009, the Wolves had the No. 5 and No. 6 picks in the draft and took two point guards -- Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn -- only to see Curry get taken No 7 by the Warriors. Safe to say they regret that choice.

Then at the 2020 NBA trade deadline, the Wolves dealt Wiggins and the draft pick that turned into Kuminga for D'Angelo Russell, who helped them reach the playoffs this season but was benched at the end of their first-round playoff series vs. the Grizzlies. Now, there are already rumors swirling that Minnesota might trade Russell this offseason.

So Warriors fans should thank Wolves fans everywhere for helping the Dubs win their fourth title in eight seasons.

In good news, Wolves fans will always have their play-in tournament celebrations from last season. That’s something.

