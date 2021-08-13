Free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks has visited the 49ers.

Kendricks was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service last month after pleading guilty to insider trading in 2018.

Kendricks entered the guilty plea when he was a member of the Browns. He never played a game for the franchise, which cut him during the preseason. Kendricks then signed with Seattle and played 18 games for the team over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He recorded three sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2019.

He spent time on Seattle’s practice squad in 2020 before Washington signed him late in the season. He appeared in one regular-season game for Washington before starting its playoff loss to Tampa Bay. Kendricks had six tackles in the postseason matchup.

Kendricks was a second-round choice of the Eagles in 2012. In nine seasons, Kendricks has appeared in 104 games with 91 starts. He has 19 sacks, 52 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions and 30 passes defensed.

Mychal Kendricks visits 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk