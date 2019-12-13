Mychal Kendricks still out, Jadeveon Clowney questionable

The Seahawks will still be short-handed on defense this week.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, after returning to practice on a limited basis Wednesday from a hamstring injury, but not practicing Thursday.

The Seahawks also listed running back Rashaad Penny out since he’s on the 53-man roster, though he’s out for the rest of the year after tearing his ACL last week.

The Seahawks listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney as questionable (core muscle/illness), along with cornerback Shaquill Griffin, tight end Luke Willson, and defensive end Ziggy Ansah.