Mycah Pittman is Oregon's Wolverine

Let's just call it like it is: Mycah Pittman is superhuman!

The 5-foot-11 freshman from California has a keen ability to heal quickly.

Entering the program with a lot of hype and anticipation, Pittman's freshman campaign was stalled when he broke his collarbone during training camp.

He returned to action in October, playing in his first game vs. Cal on October 5th. He caught 4 passes for 43 yards in the game.

"He's got that swagger, he knows who he is, his potential, but he can ball too," safety Jevon Holland said of Pittman. "He's resilient and he's got fire in his belly. He's got a lot of what we need in the receiver position and on the team, period. Especially from a young guy to push the older guys."

Pittman played in six games for Oregon before suffering a broken arm vs. Arizona on Nov. 16th.

"If anyone could heal quickly, it'd be him," Coach Mario Cristobal said after Pittman's injury in Novemeber.

He had surgery and was scheduled to miss six weeks.

But, Pittman returned to practice on December 18th, two weeks ahead of schedule. By the time Oregon touched down in LA for Rose Bowl preparations, Pittman was in full pads and participating in contact drills.

Now, it was announced he will play in the 106th Rose Bowl.

There's only one explanation for Pittman's quick recovery and return to action: He's Wolverine.

The X-Men character's primary mutant power is an accelerated healing process, typically referred to as his mutant healing factor where he regenerates damaged or destroyed tissues of his body far beyond the capabilities of an ordinary human.

Now, Weapon X might prove to be Oregon's x-factor.

We'll see when the Ducks suit up in the 106th Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

