Mycah Pittman, Daewood Davis, Steve Stephens likely not available vs. UCLA on Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Hours before kickoff against the Washington State Cougars in Pullman, Washington last Saturday, 19 Oregon football scholarship players were ruled out of the contest.

Those players included starting wide receiver Mycah Pittman, corner Daewood Davis and safety Steve Stephens IV.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

On Monday, head coach Mario Cristobal announced a personnel update for Saturday’s game against the UCLA Bruins.

Making their 2020 season debuts are junior defensive tackle Popo Aumauve, senior tight end Cam McCormick and senior tight end Hunter Kampmoyer. Cristobal stated that tight end Spencer Webb is “still a question mark” for Saturday.

Aumauve, a 6’3”, 290-pound defensive tackle, played in all 13 games last season, while finishing third on the team in sacks (3.5). He also recorded 15 tackles (five tackles for loss) in 2019.

McCormick has yet to play a full season since his redshirt freshman year in 2017. The 6’5”, 251-pound tight end suffered two season-ending injuries the past two years and was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA for 2020.

The other senior tight end, Kampmoyer, played in all 14 games last season and made seven starts. He had five catches for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Cristobal also stated that he doesn’t expect Pittman, Davis or Stephens to be available once again on Saturday.

Freshman Kris Hutson made his starting debut last Saturday against Washington State. Hutson recorded two catches on four targets for 18 yards. Senior safety Nick Pickett is the primary boundary safety, but will miss the first half against UCLA after a targeting call vs. WSU in the second half last Saturday.

Now without Pickett or Stephens, Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos said except to see more Jordan Happle, but there are a lot of moving pieces and reps from a lot of different players, including freshman JJ Greenfield.

Kickoff time between the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (2-0) and UCLA Bruins (1-1) is still to be determined for Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.