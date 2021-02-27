Myatt Snider snags first Xfinity Series win in double overtime at Miami

Myatt Snider secured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday, holding on in a second overtime at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Snider guided the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a .085-second margin of victory at the end of the Contender Boats 250. He led just three of the 179 laps to claim his first win at the 1.5-mile South Florida track.

Former Xfinity Series champ and Cup Series regular Tyler Reddick drove home second with Brandon Jones close behind in third. Daniel Hemric placed fourth with Jeb Burton claiming the last spot among the top five.

Noah Gragson appeared to be on his way to victory when his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet crashed hard into the back of David Starr’s No. 13 Toyota in Turn 3 with two laps left in regulation. Starr’s car appeared to have an issue as it clouted the outside retaining wall, right into Gragson’s high-line path. Gragson finished 34th in the 40-car field, sidelined after just 165 laps.

That caution period sent the race into overtime, and Snider jumped to the top spot with quick pit service from his RCR crew

AJ Allmendinger then defending series champ Austin Cindric won the first two stages, both riding the benefit of fresh tires at the end of those opening 40-laps segments.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled March 6 (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This story will be updated.