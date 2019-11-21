Myatt Snider to run part-time in Xfinity for Richard Childress Racing in 2020

After spending much of the 2019 racing season competing in Europe, Myatt Snider is coming back home, announcing Thursday morning that he’ll drive a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing.

“I am thrilled to be driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2020,” Snider said in a media release. “It’s an honor to drive for a team with such a rich history in the sport, and I’m excited to start learning from everyone. After a great season of racing in Europe this past year, I’m excited to be back home and moving up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

Snider, son of NASCAR on NBC broadcaster Marty Snider, will run at least seven Xfinity races for RCR, with primary sponsorship from TaxSlayer, an online tax preparation and financial company.

Snider revealed the news he’s joining RCR Thursday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive. He is slated to drive five of the first seven races on the schedule, as well as the fall race at Martinsville and the season-ending race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

“I feel I’m ready for the Xfinity Series starts and I’ll learn a lot,” Snider said on The Morning Drive.

Snider’s first race will be the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 15. It will also be his first career race in the Xfinity Series.

“I know the season just ended, but 2020 is shaping up to be an excellent year,” Snider said. “I’m just ready for Daytona to get here as soon as possible.”

Snider, who turns 25 on December 30, won the 2018 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year. He finished fifth in the 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, with eight top-10 finishes in nine starts, including a pair of runner-up finishes. He also earned two poles.

The younger Snider also made three NASCAR Truck Series starts this past season with a sixth-place finish at Martinsville and 10th at Gateway.

