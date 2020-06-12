Myatt Snider expands to full-time Xfinity Series schedule

Xfinity Series rookie Myatt Snider has expanded his racing schedule to a full-time effort in the series, the driver announced Friday.

Snider, who is competing for both Richard Childress Racing and Ryan Sieg‘s team, has added four races to his schedule, including the Miami doubleheader this weekend, next weekend’s race at Talladega and the June 28 race at Pocono.

Snider will drive RSS Racing’s No. 93 Chevrolet at Miami and Talladega and RCR’s No. 21 Chevrolet at Pocono. Through eight races Snider has been in the No. 21 five times and the No. 93 three times.

In total, Snider will compete for RSS Racing in all but three of the remaining races for 2020, racing for RCR at Pocono, Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

“I’m so excited to go full-time racing this year with great partners in TaxSlayer, Louisiana Hot Sauce and Superior Essex,” Snider said in a press release. “We’re going to have great looking race cars all year.

“I think with the way we’ve been running, we will have a really good chance to make the playoffs in 2020. I’m really looking forward to getting the rest of the season going during the next couple of races. We’re going to slay it!”

Snider, the son of NBC Sports reporter Marty Snider, has one top-five finish plus one other top-10 finish. He finished fifth at Bristol.

