Myanmar military offers amnesty to some protesters in hiding

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Myanmar celebrates 76th anniversary of the founding of its national army

(Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military has offered to waive charges against some protesters involved in demonstrations or strikes if they come forward to authorities, state media reported on Friday, prompting a sceptical response from several facing charges.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the army toppled the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi six months ago, sparking a wave of protests and a civil disobedience movement that has paralysed parts of the state.

Since the coup, security forces have arrested more than 7,000 people, while 1,984 warrants are outstanding, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group.

No amnesty would be offered to anyone wanted for crimes such as murder, arson or attacks on troops, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported, blaming incitement by members of Suu Kyi's party for the civil disobedience campaign.

"Hence, those wishing to return home of their own accord... may trustfully contact the following telephone numbers or nearby police stations, district and township administration bodies," said the state media report

Security forces have brutally suppressed protests, killing hundreds since the coup, and the idea of surrendering to military authorities was dismissed by some currently in hiding and facing charges.

"It might be a set up," said Khin Myat Myat Naing, 35, who has been charged under section 505A of the penal code, which criminalises comments that could cause fear or spread false news and is punishable by up to three years in jail.

"They keep changing what they say all time. For example, their election promises," added the 35-year-old travel blogger and influencer.

Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing this week pledged to hold elections by August 2023.

Shortly after the coup junta leaders promised elections within two years, so the reference was interpreted by some local media as extending the timeframe for polls by six months.

Sai Tun, 33, a freelance journalist, who is in hiding and facing charges under section 505A after taking photographs at protests, said he also did not plan to turn himself in.

"As long as the army is there, we will be fugitives," said Sai Tun, who was shot in the leg at a protest and is pinning his hopes on local militias opposing the military eventually seizing back power.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • With Trump tax records due to Congress, lawyers try new challenge

    Former President Donald Trump Wednesday sought to block the Treasury Department from providing his tax returns to Congress with a new legal filing.

  • CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

    CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.

  • White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge

    The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.

  • Friends of woman who died on hike demand ‘investigation’ after date let her return to car alone

    ‘This mountain doesn’t care who you are, or how great of a hiker or an experienced hiker you are,’ fire department spokesperson tells reporters

  • ‘Profanities and shouting’: Anti-mask protesters gather at City Hall in Kansas City

    A city spokesman said several people were yelling profanities at security staff in the foyer.

  • Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera get into another intense argument on ‘Hannity’

    On Hannity Thursday, Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera and conservative pundit Dan Bongino once again renewed their intense on-air feud. This time they were butting heads over how the Biden administration has been handling Covid at the southern borders, where thousands of Covid-positive migrants are reportedly being let into the country. The back and forth between the two mostly consisted of them talking over each other, with Rivera saying things like “you’re so full of crap,” and calling Bongino “a cheap-shot artist.” Bongino responded with comments like, “it’s not my fault you don't research anything before you come on the air.” There have been multiple times since April that the pair have gotten into it on the air, an ever-growing feud that includes butting heads over police killings of Black Americans, and getting heated over Israeli-Palestinian violence. So at this point you could say they’re getting pretty good at it.

  • Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says Trump is 'a vile man' who did 'more damage to the United States than any other leader' in recent history

    Trump claims the election was stolen, but "he was the one that was trying to steal the election from President Biden," Alexander Vindman said.

  • 'Good for him': White House keeps Trump at arm's length in COVID-19 vaccine push

    The White House isn’t urging former President Donald Trump to help get vaccine shots into arms as it confronts an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in states where Trump allies said he could help.

  • Once-powerful ex-SC Rep. Harrison can ‘never’ practice law again, high court rules

    Rather than fight disciplinary proceedings that would likely have stripped him of his law license, former state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, has let the South Carolina Supreme Court ban him from practicing law.

  • Airstrikes pummel Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan

    U.S. and Afghan airstrikes hit Taliban targets overnight in southern Helmand province in an effort to dislodge the insurgents after they captured much of the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, officials said Wednesday. The Taliban have waged a fierce push over the past months as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. Ghulam Wali Afghan, a lawmaker from Helmand, told The Associated Press that his relatives and constituents in Lashkar Gah have told him of bodies in the streets and residents hiding inside their homes, too afraid to venture out and collect the dead.

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • Cori Bush Defends Use of Private Security While Calling to Defund the Police: ‘Suck It Up’

    Representative Cori Bush insisted that she needs private security to protect herself from threats while advocating for the "defund the police" movement.

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • NBA-Kanter says he will not be intimidated by Turkish arrest warrants

    Turkish prosecutors have sought to arrest Kanter for defamation and terrorism, according to documents dated July 12 and posted by Nordic Monitor, a group that highlights abuses by the Erdogan government and others. "Unbelievable!" Kanter wrote on Twitter. "#DictatorErdogan regime issued 9 arrest warrants for me.

  • Financial advisor fired for alleged ‘no Blacks’ comment exposed in TikTok video

    LPL Financial has reportedly fired affiliated adviser Eileen Cure amid allegations of racism after TikTok videos surfaced of her admitting […] The post Financial advisor fired for alleged ‘no Blacks’ comment exposed in TikTok video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The design for one of Donald Trump's new 'Trump Cards' has a typo

    The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."

  • Woodland hermit's cabin fire leads to state investigation

    The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office says it has opened an investigating into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades

  • ‘Pipeline of illegal firearms’ running from Georgia to New York shut down, feds say

    Feds say those involved used coded language and wire payments to traffic the guns.

  • House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

    Rep. Ralph Norman tweeted that he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday.