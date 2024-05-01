Myakka City hosts final Team USA equestrian Olympic qualifying event. How to watch

Myakka City is the final destination for equestrian riders hoping to book a Paris trip for the 2024 Olympics as part of Team USA.

TerraNova Equestrian Center is hosting nine of the top 16 ranked United States combinations for this weekend’s TerraNova Dressage III CDI3* competition.

It coincides with the last qualifying period for the 2024 Olympics, which is slated for July 26 to August 11.

Adrienne Lyle, who won the team dressage silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, is scheduled to perform at the Myakka City facility.

Lyle, a Washington native, swept April’s CDI4* TerraNova Dressage I in Myakka City and sits second and third on the Team USA ranking list with two different horses.

Lyle rides Helix and Lars van de Hoenderheide for South Florida’s Zen Elite Equestrian Center. Heidi Humphries co-owns Helix with Zen Elite. Lyle will debut a musical freestyle at the B&D Builders CDI3* Grand Prix Freestyle in Myakka City this weekend.

Endel Oats, who also rides a Zen Elite horse named Bohemian, is fourth in the USA Olympic standings heading into the TerraNova event.

All events are streamed online at www.TerraNovaEquestrian.com/streaming.

Watch Party

The Grand Prix Special, scheduled for Saturday at 12:45 p.m., is free to attend with bleacher seating available. There is a watch party for the Kentucky Derby that follows the Grand Prix Freestyle. That event is the only ticketed event for the weekend. It’s held Saturday from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Single tickets cost $250, with children ages 4-12 costing $25 and children under the age of 4 are free.

There are also different price points for tables with the event happening under the VIP pavilion. Menu items feature a mint julep cocktail under an open bar, with various food options. For more information, visit, www.Tickets.TerraNovaEquestrian.com.

10/5/2021--Hannah Herrig Ketelboeter, co-founder of TerraNova Equestrian Center, looks at the facility’s main arena. The venue’s inaugural competition is set for Oct. 22-24. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com