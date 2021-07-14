Myah McDonald wins Waialae Invitational

Jul. 14—Myah McDonald carded a round of 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday to finish off a victory in the 64th Waialae Women's Invitational at Waialae Country Club.

McDonald, the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year at New Mexico, finished with a two-round total of 1-under-par 143 after opening with a 70 on Monday to claim the overall title. Danni Ujimori, a senior at Nevada, shot a 74 on Tuesday and won the championship flight with a 151.

Alice Ridgway was the tournament's low-net winner at 139 and Jeannie Pak had the championship flight's low net at 141. Other flight winners were : Tany Watumull (A flight-gross ), Hae Sook Wada (A flight-net ), Hyo Jae Lee (B flight-gross ), Annu Ting (B flight-net ), Kristina Li (C flight-gross ), Edwina Moscatelli (C flight-net ), Eunna Choi (D flight-gross ) and Nakano Moon (D flight-net ).—Hilo's Lacey Uchida shot a 3-over 75 on Tuesday and qualified for the match-play portion of the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md.

Uchida tied for 35th in stroke-play qualifying with a 36-hole total of 148 and is the 39th seed in the 64-player bracket. She will face No. 26 seed Kennedy Swedick of New York today in a first-round match.

64TH WAIALAE WOMEN'S INVITATIONAL Final ; at Waialae Country Club Overall Low Gross 143—Myah McDonald Low Net 139—Alice Ridgway Championship Flight Low Gross 151—Danni Ujimori. 157—Ester Yejin Kang Low Net 141—Jeannie Pak. 144—Yuko Abergas A flight Low Gross 174—Tany Watumull, Sun Nam Lee Low Net 145—Hae Sook Wada. 150—Jenny Kim B flight Low Gross 186—Hyo Jae Lee. 188—Carolyn Vos Strache Low Net 147—Annu Ting. 149—Sandie Choe C flight Low Gross 194—Kristina Li. 197—Judy Chung Low Net 148—Edwina Moscatelli. 153—Yong Ross D flight Low Gross 195—Eunna Choi. 204—Stacey Delaney Low Net 154—Nakano Moon. 158—Judy Pietsch