My Guys: Scott Pianowski's nine favorite fantasy football draft targets

When it comes to fantasy analysis, boring value has always been my jam. A decade ago, I created something called the Ibanez All-Stars, a way to appreciate older baseball players who were commonly under-appreciated (and under drafted) in fantasy arenas.

Of course, it’s a dated reference now; Ibanez retired six years ago. And this is a fantasy football column, and football in general is a sport where younger players are more important to us. I grasp all these things.

Nonetheless, the theme still holds true so there will be a handful of boring value jams on this list, because I go where the market nudges me. We’re in an age where the information edge is very small, almost non-existent — no more becoming an instant Vikings expert because your college roommate lives in Eden Prairie. Mind you, I still care about information and I carefully vet who’s giving it to me; you should, too. But the days of crushing the competition on tidbits alone, that’s out the window.

My goal is to exploit the fantasy draft market for as much as I can. Obviously you’ll need to season this to taste; you know your league better than an outsider does. If the ADP went to the moon on any player, I might be tempted to walk away; and almost any player becomes interesting if the ADP drops way too much. But you don’t need to be told how to handle outlier situations like that; what’s truly actionable is sharing how we feel when players fall around their expected ADP. Figuring out where the likely ADP is soft or misguided — that’s the summer assignment. Draft like a champion today.

Oh yeah, and don’t forget to run good (as the poker players say) in the money weeks. That never hurt.

That’s a long preamble. Let’s give you what you want. Here are “My Guys 2020”. Maybe some of them will overlap with yours, maybe you’ll disagree on most or even all. That’s the game. Consider the opinion of everyone you respect, but come to your own conclusions, make your own picks.

All the Check Marks — Tyler Boyd (Yahoo ADP 88.5)

If my editors would have let me, I could have made this article entirely about Tyler Boyd. He’s been a screaming value all summer, and I’ve been collecting as many fantasy shares as I can.

Consider all the evidence in favor:

• Cincinnati wasn’t as bad as its 2-14 record last year. The simply pythagorean method — your point differential says how good you really are — suggested 4.4 wins, and a 2.4-win differential is unusually high in the NFL. There’s more talent here than is commonly accepted.

• Joe Burrow looks like a likely rookie year smash, a mix of smarts, maturity, and the requisite athletic ability. Maybe it’s not that high of a hurdle to clear considering how football has changed, but I think he has a fair chance to give us the best rookie quarterback season of all time.

• Boyd is in a sweet spot with respect to player arc; entering his fifth season, his age-26 season. He graded as the WR17 two years ago, despite missing two games. He fell back to WR25 last year, despite Cincinnati’s dreadful quarterback play.

• And yet Boyd is merely WR31 in Yahoo ADP. You’re drafting him at his demonstrated floor. But what if he gets better? What if Burrow is the real deal? What if A.J. Green, into his age-32 season, cannot be a major factor again?

• I love that Boyd mans the slot, where throws are quicker, easier to define. It’s also an area Burrow loves to target — check his 2019 LSU tape. Burrow has also gone out of his way to praise Boyd this summer, and while most positive camp quotes have to be taken with a grain of salt (teams are far more enlightening when they tell us negative things), I’m nonetheless encouraged to hear those words. Maybe it’s Confirmation Bias talking. Who’s to say?

Boyd is often the fourth receiver I draft, when he could easily be a set-and-forget WR3 or even WR2 this season. The Bengals look like a fun, scrappy, improving offense to me. I believe in the quarterback, which is a huge part of all this.

Yes, please.

Efficiency vs. Opportunity — A.J. Brown (39.9), Mark Andrews (36.6)

Brown and Andrews were both breakout stars last year, the type of picks (or pickups) that sparked a successful fantasy season. But some managers are shying from them in 2020, worried that the amazing efficiency both players showed is unlikely to repeat this year.

