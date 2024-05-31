MXC or Moots Cross-Country: All-New Light Titanium Hardtail Race Bike from Steamboat

2024 Moots MXC lightweight cross-country hardtail, US-made titanium in Steamboat Springs. CO

I feel like it’s been decades since I last saw a new ti Moots XC hardtail, but this MXC means the Colorado bike builder still has cross-country racing on the brain. Their PR team hints it could be prepping for Olympic racing, but Moots also describes the new bike as their “most progressive XC bike yet”. Any way you shake it, this new Moots MXC cross-country hardtail looks quick – whether you plan on racing hot laps on your local singletrack or heading to Paris to hunt for some shiny Gold to play off this matte titanium…

2024 Moots MXC lightweight ti cross-country hardtail

2024 Moots MXC lightweight cross-country hardtail, head badge

“The MXC is the solution to riders looking for a lightweight titanium hardtail designed for buff trails, demanding climbs, hours of hard pedaling, and those areas in the world where “downcountry” trends don’t apply.“

2024 Moots MXC lightweight cross-country hardtail, fast race bike detail

Yeah, just looking at it, and it’s clear this a rabid race bike. Moots calls the MXC progressive, but that just means its up for modern XC racing. That means it’s 1x specific, it’s got room for high-volume 29 x 2.4″ race tires, a racy steep 69° head angle, but built for a 100mm fork. Think of it as an updated Mooto X & MX RSL, mashed together with extra tire clearance, a bit longer fork, and slightly more modern geo.

2024 Moots MXC lightweight cross-country hardtail, frame cropped

“Think Leadville 100, Chequamegon, and Sea Otter Classic—fast, efficient, and fun.“

It certainly isn’t a trail hardtail, though. There’s still the Womble aggressive trail bike for that, with a 140mm fork, fatter tires, and slacker geometry. But, IFYKYK.

Tech details

2024 Moots MXC lightweight cross-country hardtail, angled rear end

2024 Moots MXC lightweight cross-country hardtail, raer end detail up close

2024 Moots MXC lightweight cross-country hardtail, T47 bottom bracket

4 stock sizes (S-XL)

Lightweight titanium tubeset with a double-butted front triangle & S-bend seatstays

Straight 44mm matched headtube for a Chris King headset and 1.5″ tapered steerer

T47 threaded bottom bracket

max 38T chainring

30.9mm seatpost, with internal dropper post routing

Boost 12x148mm

160mm Post Mount disc brake

UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger)

Fully external rear brake routing, optional mechanical shift routing

up to 3 sets of water bottle cage mounts for full marathon mode

max 29 x 2.4” tires

2024 Moots MXC lightweight cross-country hardtail, XC race geometry

Moots MXC ti hardtail – Pricing, options & availability

2024 Moots MXC lightweight ti cross-country hardtail, complete titanium race bike

Complete Moots MXC bikes start at $9,999. But with that, you already get a full XTR groupset, SID Ultimate fork, and Astral Outback carbon wheels! Sure, you can also opt for SRAM & AXS wireless if you are looking for something more techy, but heavier, more complex, and reliant on you keeping batteries charged. An XX SL AXS build with Zipp 1Zero wheels will run you at least $11,200.

2024 Moots MXC lightweight cross-country hardtail, custom Frostbite anodized titanium finish

A thousand dollars down will get you a build slot, and kick your new Moots MXC into production. Then you have to think if you want to upgrade from the classic Moots bead blasted ti finish to something like this thousand dollar extra Frostbike look!

