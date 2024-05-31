MXC or Moots Cross-Country: All-New Light Titanium Hardtail Race Bike from Steamboat
I feel like it’s been decades since I last saw a new ti Moots XC hardtail, but this MXC means the Colorado bike builder still has cross-country racing on the brain. Their PR team hints it could be prepping for Olympic racing, but Moots also describes the new bike as their “most progressive XC bike yet”. Any way you shake it, this new Moots MXC cross-country hardtail looks quick – whether you plan on racing hot laps on your local singletrack or heading to Paris to hunt for some shiny Gold to play off this matte titanium…
2024 Moots MXC lightweight ti cross-country hardtail
“The MXC is the solution to riders looking for a lightweight titanium hardtail designed for buff trails, demanding climbs, hours of hard pedaling, and those areas in the world where “downcountry” trends don’t apply.“
Yeah, just looking at it, and it’s clear this a rabid race bike. Moots calls the MXC progressive, but that just means its up for modern XC racing. That means it’s 1x specific, it’s got room for high-volume 29 x 2.4″ race tires, a racy steep 69° head angle, but built for a 100mm fork. Think of it as an updated Mooto X & MX RSL, mashed together with extra tire clearance, a bit longer fork, and slightly more modern geo.
“Think Leadville 100, Chequamegon, and Sea Otter Classic—fast, efficient, and fun.“
It certainly isn’t a trail hardtail, though. There’s still the Womble aggressive trail bike for that, with a 140mm fork, fatter tires, and slacker geometry. But, IFYKYK.
Tech details
4 stock sizes (S-XL)
Lightweight titanium tubeset with a double-butted front triangle & S-bend seatstays
Straight 44mm matched headtube for a Chris King headset and 1.5″ tapered steerer
T47 threaded bottom bracket
max 38T chainring
30.9mm seatpost, with internal dropper post routing
Boost 12x148mm
160mm Post Mount disc brake
UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger)
Fully external rear brake routing, optional mechanical shift routing
up to 3 sets of water bottle cage mounts for full marathon mode
max 29 x 2.4” tires
Moots MXC ti hardtail – Pricing, options & availability
Complete Moots MXC bikes start at $9,999. But with that, you already get a full XTR groupset, SID Ultimate fork, and Astral Outback carbon wheels! Sure, you can also opt for SRAM & AXS wireless if you are looking for something more techy, but heavier, more complex, and reliant on you keeping batteries charged. An XX SL AXS build with Zipp 1Zero wheels will run you at least $11,200.
A thousand dollars down will get you a build slot, and kick your new Moots MXC into production. Then you have to think if you want to upgrade from the classic Moots bead blasted ti finish to something like this thousand dollar extra Frostbike look!
