MWC Basketball Quick Hitters: Saturday January 28th Results

Wyoming steals the show with overtime win in rivalry game.

Boise State falls again, the Bulldogs climb the ladder, UNLV has a big 2nd-half & the Cowboys down the Rams in the border war, hardwood edition.

Conference action was in full swing Saturday night. Filled with rivalry upsets, overtime thrillers & plain ole Mountain West basketball. It seems as though fans of the conference are treated to something exciting every time I write these quick hitters, Saturday was no different.

As we approach the onset of February, the phrase “every game counts” should be plastered all over locker room walls throughout the Mountain West.

Wyoming 79, No. 24 Colorado State 76

The Wyoming Cowboys have become the living embodiment of what should be the conference’s official slogan “Any team, any night”. After treating fans to back-to-back wins inside Arena-Auditorium in the middle of January, Jeff Linder’s squad was ready for another conference win at home Saturday night.

Which was unlucky for the visiting No. 24 Colorado State Rams. Because for the fifth time this season, the Cowboys mounted a double-digit comeback to secure the win against their southern rivals.

Things were close throughout this game inside the Dome of Doom. So much so that this one couldn’t be decided in just two twenty minute halves. With the Cowboys down 11 points with just fifty-one seconds left, a 12-1 run capped by a game tying layup sent the game to overtime. From there the Cowboys were lifted to the OT win by Akuel Kot, who scored 11 of his 18 points after the regulation buzzer sounded.

Colorado State came to play with four Rams reaching double figures, including a double-double from Nique Clifford (13 points & 12 rebounds). The loss began Colorado State’s second two game losing streak in conference play. Not where Niko Medved’s group thought they would be a month ago, but there’s plenty of games to drag themselves out of their current mid-table place.

It was the first win over a top-25 team for Wyoming since 2018. Which also put them in third place in the conference. Behind a three-way tie for second place & league leaders Utah State.

No. 18 Utah State 90, Boise State 84

The Aggies traveled north to Boise hoping to return home with a resume boosting win and remain in first place in the Mountain West. While the Boise State Broncos were hoping for the home upset, which would have made them league leaders on Saturday afternoon.

Boise State fans showed out, giving both teams a sold out ExtraMile Arena to entertain. And it’s safe to say they didn’t disappoint. The name of the game was runs, some here by the Aggies followed by others from the Broncos. The two sides traded buckets, but it was Boise State who went into the half up 39-37. The second-half looked like much of the same, a 7-0 run by Boise State to open things up only to be followed up by a 11-1 Utah State run.

Leon Rice’s group nearly sealed the deal, up 75-72 with just 10 seconds left on the clock before an Ian Martinez coast to coast layup. That sent the game to overtime, like I said they didn’t dissapoint.

NO. 18 UTAH STATE TIES IT IN THE FINAL SECOND 😱 WE'VE GOT OVERTIME IN BOISE 🚨 (via @USUBasketball)pic.twitter.com/4MEjvhYBus — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 27, 2024

An 8-1 Aggie run to open things up in overtime may have been the nail in the coffin. As the Broncos were able to bring it to within two (84-82) with thirty-four seconds left in the game, but Utah State then went 6-6 from the charity stripe to seal the victory.

Danny Sprinkle’s group held strong and didn’t waiver in regulation. Utah State had five players reach double figures. Led by 19 points & 5 assists from Darius Brown II, helped along by a perfect night shooting from all places on the floor by Josh Uduje (18 points). Not to mention double-doubles from both members of their frontcourt, Great Osobor (14 points & 10 rebounds) & Isaac Johnson (13 points & 11 rebounds).

Boise State had a poor night from beyond the arc, which overshadowed two twenty point games from Tyson Degenhart (24 points) & O’Mar Stanley (20 points & 9 rebounds) down low.

The win as eluded to earlier gave the Aggies the sole possession of first place in the conference. Something many folks not named Danny Sprinkle likely didn’t expect back in November. For Boise State the loss slides them down into a three-way tie with No. 25 New Mexico and San Diego State.

There isn’t a giant need to panic just yet, but once the nations longest home win streak has been reduced to rubble twice this month. It’s safe to say adjustments are needed.

Fresno State 84, Air Force 70

Both Air Force & Fresno State are fighting an uphill battle out of the Mountain West cellar. Both squads were looking for their second conference win Saturday night, but only one could emerge victorious.

Joe Scott’s squad looked prime for a second conference road win on Saturday. As things were close in the first half, but the Falcons were in the driver seat. Thanks to some stellar 3-point shooting from the tip, knocking down four of their first six attempts. They amassed multiple five point leads before leading 43-40 as the half-time buzzer sounded.

The second-half began with much of the same. Buckets on both sides, including three-pointers aplenty. Both teams shot well from the floor, but maybe the more surprising stat was how well they shot from deep. As the Bulldogs & visiting Falcons knocked down 11-25 (44%) threes. But the Bulldogs late game defense, which held the Falcons to just one field goal before an 8-0 Fresno State run helped put send Air force home packing with yet another loss.

The Bulldogs received double-doubles from two of their starters Saturday. Longtime point guard Isaiah Hill posted 11 points & 10 assists and transfer big man Enoch Boakye led his team in scoring with 19 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Boakye had maybe his best game in a Bulldog uniform against the Falcons.

While Air Force received double-digits from their high scoring frontcourt of Rytis Petraitis (14 points, 5 rebounds & 5 assists) & a game high from Beau Becker (22 points, 4 rebounds shooting 4-8 from deep). The Falcons

With that win Fresno State got their second conference win & placed themselves just a little further away from last place in the conference. They may find themselves on the wrong side of the Mountain West standings. As the middle of the pack are potentially fighting for an NCAA Tournament berth (the league is just that good this year).

The road loss placed the Falcons in a tie for last place with San Jose State. A climb that seems as steep as Mt. Everest in this gauntlet of a conference.

UNLV 77, San Jose State 65

Tim Miles & his Spartans were hoping to end a two game homestand with a win before heading on the road to face league leaders No. 18 Utah State next week. But Kevin Kruger’s Runnin’ Rebels were hoping to end a two game losing streak before they returned to Sin City.

There was plenty on the line for both teams, but the win is heading east with UNLV tonight. As the Runnin’ Rebels couldn’t miss, shooting 68.2% from the floor & 46.6% from three-point range.

UNLV was propelled to victory by Keylan Boone who dropped a game high 18 points off of 7-10 shooting (70%). He was joined by freshman sensation Dedan Thomas Jr. who had another big night with 16 points on 5-9 shooting (2-4, from deep) to go along with 6 assists to just 1 turnover.

The Spartans could have kept the W in San Jose. But limited bench contributions put a damper on four different players logging double-digits and made a 7 point half-time lead disappear. As UNLV outscored their hosts 45-26 in the second-half. Myron Amey Jr. continues to enjoy his breakout season with 18 points, 5 rebounds & 3 assists while shooting 50% from the floor.

The loss put San Jose State in a tie for last place with the only team they’ve beat in conference play Air Force. For UNLV they find themselves still stuck in the middle of the pack in the conference standings. Not a bad place to be technically when you’re tied with nationally ranked No. 24 Colorado State.

Current MWC Standings

1-No. 18 Utah State 6-1, 18-2

2-Boise State 5-2, 14-6

2-San Diego State 5-2, 16-4

2-No. 25 New Mexico 5-2, 17-3

3-Wyoming 4-3, 11-9

4-Nevada 3-3, 16-4

5-No. 24 Colorado State 3-4, 15-5

5-UNLV 3-4, 10-9

6-Fresno State 2-5, 9-11

7-San Jose State 1-6, 8-12

7-Air Force 1-6, 8-11

Larry Muniz covers college basketball as a writer for Mountain West Wire and WAC Hoops Digest. Also as a co-host of the college basketball podcast “Hoops Talk W/Jay & Larry”. He is also a USWBA Member.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire