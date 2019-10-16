Some MVP odds have changed dramatically

On Tuesday, we pointed out some of the new favorites in the revised MVP odds generated by the folks at Westgate. Beyond the guys now among those considered most likely to win it are some interesting developments, and a few intriguing potential wagers.

First, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s odd stand at 50-1, down from 100-1. At 50-1, it feels like a great bet. If he can stay healthy (and maybe that’s why the odds are 50-1), Jackson can definitely get votes.

Next, remember when early betting caused Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky‘s odds to plummet from 200-1 to 50-1? He’s now at 1,000-1.

Third, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at 20-1 is a bet to consider, given the possibility that he’ll emerge as a short-list candidate, if the Packers claim one of the top seeds in the NFC.

Fourth, how about Jimmy Garoppolo at 80-1? If the 49ers finish in the No. 1 seed and if Garoppolo starts racking up more passing stats down the stretch, he could creep into the discussion.

Lastly, the guys seeing their odds increase the most are Saints quarterback Drew Brees (10-1 to 500-1), Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (25-1 to 200-1 and should be higher), Rams quarterback Jared Goff (60-1 to 200-1), Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (25-1 to 200-1), Rams running back Todd Gurley (100-1 to 500-1 and should be much, much higher), and Giants backup quarterback Eli Manning (200-1 to 10,000-1).

So if you want to make an easy buck and if you have an extra $10,000 that you can do without until February 1, bet against Eli winning the MVP award and wait to cash your ticket.