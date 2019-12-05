MVP next? Lamar Jackson is AFC's offensive player of the month after an absurd November

Considering that Lamar Jackson was named AFC offensive player of the week twice in November, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise who was AFC offensive player of the month.

Jackson’s steady march toward his first NFL MVP continued Thursday when he was named the top offensive player in the AFC over the month of November. It couldn’t have been anyone else.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What Jackson did in November is simply stunning. He has quickly become the biggest story of this NFL season. The Ravens have built an offense around his running and passing skills, and it is changing the game.

Lamar Jackson posted incredible stats

Jackson’s passing numbers from November are hard to believe. Remember, he is also on pace to shatter the single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback:

Four games, 64-of-84, 777 yards, 13 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 143.7 passer rating.

Jackson also rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns in November, with a 7.3-yard average. The Ravens established themselves as perhaps the best team in the AFC along the way. You won’t find many months from a player better than Jackson in November. He was an easy choice for a player of the month spot.

Story continues

Russell Wilson might have entered November as the frontrunner for MVP, and Wilson has been great himself. But Jackson is doing things the NFL has never seen before.

Lamar Jackson was the AFC's best player in November. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Jackson has Ravens on Super Bowl path

Jackson could have a truly historic season, but what he does in January and February will matter more than what he did in November.

The Ravens took over the No. 1 seed in the AFC last week, and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if they win out. They’re 10-2 and the consensus choice as the best team in the NFL.

The last time a player won NFL MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season was Kurt Warner with the St. Louis Rams in 1999. While Wilson is still in the MVP race, Jackson is the clear favorite to win it. And then we’ll see if he can carry the Ravens to a championship.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: