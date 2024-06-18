MVP of the NBA Finals, Jaylen Brown, first became a star in Cobb County

At the home of the Wheeler High School Wildcats in Cobb County, the basketball team’s Head Coach Larry Thompson says he wouldn’t have missed the NBA Finals for the world.

And he didn’t.

“All 5 games. And I watched every minute,” Thompson told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

The Boston Celtics are the NBA Champs, and Jaylen Brown is the most valuable player.

But Brown made a name for himself long before now.

At Wheeler, the trophy case is full of some of his highlights, including the 2015 State Championship Cup and an autographed Celtics jersey.

Thompson says the Wildcats of today will always look up to that Wildcat of yesterday.

It wasn’t that long ago.

“A couple of the guys spoke about that. ‘Man. This dude walked the same halls we walk. Probably had some of the same teachers we had. Now he’s an NBA champion and Finals MVP.’ It means the world not only to them but to the community as well,” Thompson said.

Jaylen wore number zero when he played for the Wildcats.

Thompson said they’ll probably be retiring that jersey.

