MVP Delle Donne signs 4-year deal with WNBA champion Mystics

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne signed a four-year contract Tuesday to stay with the Washington Mystics after leading the team to its first league championship.

In addition to winning a title and MVP honors, Delle Donne was a member of the all-WNBA first team for the second year in a row and made her sixth consecutive All-Star appearance.

Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault called Delle Donne ''the most impactful player in the history of the Washington Mystics.''

The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season while making 51.5% of her field-goal attempts, including 43% on 3-pointers.

She is entering her fourth season with Washington after playing for the Chicago Sky, for whom she was the WNBA MVP in 2015.

Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season in May after having back surgery last month.

