MVP again? FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named MLS Player of the Month for May

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta's was already mounting an argument to win his second consecutive Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player award. His latest honor calcified his candidacy.

Acosta on Friday was named Major League Soccer's Player of the Month for May after Acosta tallied eight goal contributions during the month. Acosta also set an FC Cincinnati-record with a nine-match streak of goal contributions, which started in April and lasted until Wednesday night when FCC was shut out by Nashville SC.

The goal contributions helped push FC Cincinnati to a club-record seven-match winning streak.

The honor marks the fourth time Acosta has won MLS Player of the Month with FC Cincinnati, and the fifth time overall in his MLS career. He won the award in June, July and August of 2023. In MLS history, only six-time Player of the Month winners Josef Martínez, Landon Donovan, and Carlos Ruiz − all of whom are bona fide legends of the league − have won it more than Acosta.

Acosta has 17 goal contributions in 2024. His 10 assists are second in MLS to only Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF. During his 2023 MVP-winning season, Acosta amassed 14 assists and 17 goals. Eighteen regular-season matches still remain in 2024.

Replicating or surpassing last season's counting stats isn't a guarantee of another MVP award for Acosta, especially with Messi playing his first full season in MLS, but it's clear he's tracking toward MVP-caliber production once again.

Along the way in May, Acosta found his name littered throughout FCC's and the MLS record books.

He became the eighth player ever in MLS to record 150 goal contributions. Alongside Kei Kamara, he also became just the second active player to reach that threshold.

On May 4 at Orlando City SC, Acosta scored the earliest goal in FC Cincinnati history when he netted 17 seconds into the match.

Acosta is also just the fifth player in MLS history to win Player of the Month five times.

In winning Player of the Month for May, Acosta joins this season's previous winners in Luis Suarez (March) and Messi (April).

