Can any MVC team challenge ISU’s baseball dominance?

Indiana State’s baseball dominance in the last two Missouri Valley Conference seasons has been so thorough that the five-game margin that the Sycamores won the regular season title with was actually it’s second-best margin of the two. In 2023, the Sycamores had a six-game gap to second place.

ISU’s conference winning percentage over the last two seasons is .851. The last MVC team to have repeat seasons at that prodigious winning clip was Missouri State, which was .923 in 2017-18, albeit with fewer conference games played at the time.

Naturally, that makes the odds for ISU’s foes in this week’s MVC Tournament very long. That doesn’t mean, however, that ISU can go in completely relaxed.

The Sycamores are battling for much more consequential stakes than their MVC opponents will be. ISU’s NCAA regional participation is assured, and as of Monday, ISU was in a solid spot to host a NCAA regional for the second straight season.

The only thing that could jeopardize that safe standing? If ISU was to let its guard down in Evansville, where the MVC Tournament will be played at German American Field, the Purple Aces’ home diamond.

ISU has plenty going for it to ensure that a damaging set of losses is unlikely. The most obvious is ISU’s 48-8-1 record against MVC foes the last two seasons.

The form of Mike Sears is another. The ISU third baseman flexed his muscles in a series sweep at Valparaiso last week. He had a pair of two home run games, which gave him an ISU record 23 for the season and a school record 49 for his career. Sears was named MVC Player of the Week on Monday for his star turn.

Add in Josue Urdaneta’s 39-game on-base streak, Randal Diaz’s 23-game hit streak and Adam Pottinger’s 22-game on-base streak and the Sycamores have plenty of offense to spare.

ISU is hitting .299 overall with 91 home runs. Luis Hernandez (21 HR) joins Sears in the 20-home run club.

ISU also has the best pitching in the MVC with a 4.57 ERA, a full run better than second-place Murray State.

Jared Spencer (3.91) was ISU’s No. 1 starter in the Valparaiso series, giving up one run in 5 1/3 innings. ISU’s other starters – Brennyn Cutts (3.80) and Luke Hayden (3.99) – struggled in the Valpo series, but have been solid throughout the season.

As the No. 1 seed, ISU will await the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 5-seeded Illinois-Chicago and No. 8 Missouri State. ISU went 5-1 against the pair, sweeping UIC at home while taking two of three from Missouri State.

ISU will begin play at 5 p.m. EDT against either the Flames or Bears.

If ISU is fighting anything? It’s MVC Tournament history. No team has repeated as MVC Tournament champions since Creighton pulled it off in 2011-12.