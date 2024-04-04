MVC in the NIT: Every Missouri Valley basketball program to win a National Invitation Tournament

Indiana State men's basketball play for the championship of the National Invitation Tournament on Thursday night against Seton Hall, continuing the Missouri Valley Conference's long and storied history in the event.

MVC men's basketball programs have seven titles and 87 all-time wins in the NIT. Of those, Bradley won an all-time MVC-best 25 NIT games and four NIT titles.

Here is a look at the MVC programs to win an NIT title, starting with the most recent:

Wichita State

NIT titles: 2011

What to know: MVC regular-season runner-up Wichita State and champion Missouri State won a combined 49 games in 2010-11 — but neither won the conference tournament and were relegated to the NIT. MSU exited in the second round, but Wichita and coach Gregg Marshall won five in a row including the championship over Alabama. The Shockers followed up this title with seven successive NCAA bids, including an unlikely appearance in the 2013 Final Four as a No. 9 seed.

Bradley

NIT titles: 1957, 1960, 1964, 1982

What to know: Coach Chuck Orsborn, an alum and former player, led the Braves to three NIT titles in nine seasons, including one in 1960 with future NBA champion Chet Walker. Orsborn won 194 of his 250 career games, putting the Braves consistently in the top-20 nationally during a time only conference champs made the NCAA tournament. In 1982, coach Dick Versace and the Braves won 21 games and the MVC title before being left out of the NCAA Tournament. BU rebounded to win the program's fourth NIT title.

Tulsa

NIT title: 1981

What to know: The Golden Hurricanes were coached by future Arkansas icon Nolan Richardson, in his first season at the school, and included future NBAer Paul Pressey. Tusla followed this up with five NCAA appearances in the 1980s. Tulsa left the Valley in 1996 to join the Western Athletic Conference. The school has since been in Conference USA and now is in the American Athletic Conference.

1982 first-round pick: Paul Pressey from the University of Tulsa. Pressey was considered the first point forward in the NBA.

Southern Illinois

NIT title: 1967

What to know: Future Kansas State coach Jack Hartman led the Salukis in the program's first season in what is now NCAA Division I. SIU also was led by future NBA legend Walt Frazier. The program was an independent at the time and did not join the Valley until 1975.

