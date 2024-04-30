Is 'mutual seperation' with Ten Hag likely?

[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football news reporter Simon Stone has been answering your questions.

David asked: For Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, is there a chance that a mutual separation suits all parties now as other big clubs are looking for a manager, Ineos likely want their own manager and it has been a really poor season?

Simon replied: I do not see that as particularly likely. Ten Hag has given every impression recently of fighting to stay in his job. Manchester United remain one of the biggest, most attractive jobs in the world. Why would you give up on that?

The matter will not be his to decide, clearly. Ineos, through Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford and Jason Wilcox, will have the final say.

However, if United do decide a parting of the ways is needed, Ten Hag will get a decent job.

He did well at Ajax and many would say the Old Trafford hotseat is an impossible one to excel in during his time at the club.